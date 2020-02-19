Samsung Galaxy Buds+ now up for pre-order in India at Rs 11,990

Highlights Samsung has revealed the pricing of the Galaxy Buds+ in India.

At its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds+ alongside the Galaxy S20 series phones and its second foldable phone called the Galaxy Z Flip. While the spotlight was on the Galaxy S20 phones, Galaxy Buds+ managed to grab a few eyeballs. After opening pre-bookings for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, the South Korean company has now announced the India pricing of the Galaxy Buds+ via the pre-order listing on its website. They come in Blue, Black, and White colours.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ cost Rs 11,990 in India, up from the price of Rs 9,990 for the prequel, the Galaxy Buds that were launched last year. The Galaxy Buds+ are up for pre-orders on the Samsung India website along with the EMI payment facility at Rs 565 per month. Interestingly, the MRP listed for the Galaxy Buds+ is Rs 13,999. The website also mentions that Galaxy Buds+ will begin shipping starting March 6 in India. Meanwhile, those who pre-order any Galaxy S20 phone will get the Galaxy Buds+ for a discounted price of Rs 1,999.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds come with two-way speakers tuned by AKG. There is a 3-mic system on the Galaxy Buds+, which is claimed to preserve the user's voice on call against the background noise. Samsung claims that the new earbuds will offer a richer experience, including the quality meant for listening to podcasts and audiobooks, over and above the calls. The Galaxy Buds+ are claimed to deliver a battery life of 11 hours when playing music continuously while the charging case increases the life to 22 hours. It is an 85mAh battery under the hood.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ support wireless and wired charging, as well. If you have a Samsung Galaxy S series or Note series phone that supports reverse wireless charging, you can charge the Galaxy Buds+ by placing the case at the centre of the phone's back. The Galaxy Buds+ can be paired with an Android phone or an iPhone over Bluetooth. Samsung phones can automatically detect the nearby presence of the Galaxy Buds+ using Bluetooth LE. The Galaxy Buds+ are also IPX2-rated, which means they can endure splashes.