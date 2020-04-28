Samsung Galaxy Buds get new update with Galaxy Buds+ like features

Highlights Samsung has started rolling out a new update for the Galaxy Buds

Samsung has started rolling out a new update for its Galaxy Buds which brings new functionality already seen on the latest Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earbuds. The Galaxy buds now get new connectivity features previously available on the Galaxy Buds+.

The company explains the new feature allows Galaxy Buds users to go completely wireless "and take their music more easily than ever before -- whether it's on a run, at your workspace or around your home."

Of the new connectivity features, the most interesting is the addition of Microsoft Swift Pair. With the feature, users can now easily pair their Galaxy Buds to a Windows 10-based PC and allow them to utilize Galaxy Buds' sound quality features on work-related tasks, such as remote video meetings, or listening to the music that helps you power through the workday. With the addition of Swift Pair compatibility, Galaxy Buds join Galaxy Buds+ to support multiple pairing experiences across mobile and PC devices.

The update also brings the Ambient Sound feature which helps the users stay in touch with their surroundings. As Samsung explains, "By simply putting your Buds on, you can now hear your surroundings and remain aware of the world around you, even when you're watching movies or listening to your favorite tunes with the volume up." In addition, users can now experience Ambient Sound even with only one earbud in, giving them more options.

Apart from this, Spotify users can now instantly listen to personalized music on their Galaxy Buds with a single press. The feature works through a simple "Tap & Hold" gesture, through which users can launch Spotify and start listening to music from where they left off. With the update, users can start playing their "personal soundtrack instantly, as soon as they need it whether you're starting a workout or starting your day."

To recall, the Galaxy Buds were launched in 2019 and were then upgraded this year by Samsung with the Galaxy Buds+. While the latter is definitely the superior offering between the two, the Galaxy Buds also bring a number of impressive features and offer clean sound with a good amount of bass and soundstage. They work well in pretty much any genre of music that you may listen to, and they also come with solid battery life. They also offer intuitive touch controls that are easy to use.