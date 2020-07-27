Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leak ahead of launch, key features, images revealed

Highlights Galaxy Buds Live were spotted with their support page going live on Samsungs official website.

By now it's no secret that Samsung is looking to launch a new pair of TWS earbuds at its upcoming August 5 Galaxy Unpacked event. The earbuds have been previously leaked online, with even images of it surfacing on the web. And now, they have seemingly been confirmed by Samsung's own website.

Interestingly, the Galaxy Buds Live were spotted with their support page going live on Samsung's official websites for the UK, Germany, India, and Malaysia, reports PhoneArena. These support sites don't reveal the design or specifications of the upcoming Buds, however, they do all but confirm the existence of the product.

Recently, a leak from WinFuture revealed images as well as key details about the Galaxy Buds Live. The Galaxy Buds Live have been tipped to bring AKG-tuned sound with 12 mm drivers, and be quite lightweight.

The earbuds are also tipped to bring long-lasting battery life with about 4.5 hours of playback with noise cancellation and 5.5 hours without it. In total, they are claimed to offer up to 28 hours of battery without the charging case. WInFuture also claims to have leaked the price of the earbuds, which are claimed to be $169. The Galaxy Buds Live have been tipped to bring a kidney bean-like design. They are tipped to support touch controls along and a host of other TWS earbuds features.

Apart from these, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series phones and a new smartwatch at the Galaxy Unpacked event. All these products have been extensively leaked ahead of the launch, with the Galaxy Note 20 series seeing the Ultra and the regular Galaxy Note 20 leaked both in images and specifications. Mor details on all the devices is expected in the coming days, so follow this space for the same.