Samsung Galaxy F series confirmed for India launch: Here are all the details

Highlights Samsung Galaxy F41 could be launched on September 23.

The Galaxy F41 could be a device that focuses on camera performance.

Samsung Galaxy F41 could be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy F series has finally ceased to be just a rumour and has become reality with the company now confirming the launch of the device later this week. The arrival of the series in India has been confirmed for September 23, with the company taking to Twitter to reveal this detail.

As of now, the company hasn't shared any details about the devices from the series yet, however, the expectation is that the series will see new smartphones that will start at a price point of under Rs 30,000 and eventually move up the ladder with more powerful and ambitious phones.

The new #GalaxyF will definitely leave a mark on you. Stay tuned to go #FullOn.#Samsungpic.twitter.com/5ahjw6mqTm  Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 19, 2020

The first phone in the list could be called the Galaxy F41 which could be a device that focuses heavily on cameras and photography performance. As per reports, the Galaxy F41 come with the model number SM-F415F/DS and will in design be very similar to the Galaxy M31. However, there will be a few extra features and design changes to help it stand out a little.

Earlier, a Google Play Console listing had claimed the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F41 to be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 9611 processor and 6GB RAM. Apart from this, other reports suggest the phone will sport an Infinity-U display with FHD+ resolution.

Let nothing hold you back. Get ready to go #FullOn. Surfing on your feed soon. #GalaxyF#Samsungpic.twitter.com/Xuhsrh7eok  Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 20, 2020

In terms of software, the phone will likely run Android 11 with One UI on top. Other details have also been leaked, with the Galaxy F41 expected to include a triple-camera module, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and more.