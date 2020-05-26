Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 patent hints at smaller cover display, water-resistant design

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 has been seen again in a leaked patent

The patent shows the phone could come with a smaller cover display

The phone is also tipped to be water-resistant

Over the last few weeks, Samsung has been widely tipped to be working on the successor of the Galaxy Fold. Rumoured to be launched later this year, the galaxy Fold 2 is said to adopt a similar design language as its predecessor, albeit with some changes.

One of these appears to have been revealed in a new leak that comes courtesy of a patent listing filed by Samsung. Based on new patents published by WIPO, LetsGoDigital has created new renders that show the Galaxy Fold 2 could come with an external display which will be very different from what we've seen on the original Galaxy Fold.

The outer display on this upcoming phone is tipped to be long and slim and only there to show notifications -- instead of actually acting like a secondary display to use the phone and its many functions.

Further the new patent also reveals that the Galaxy Fold 2 could come with IP rating for water and dust protection. This is because the patent filing labels the device as an "electronic device including waterproof structure for protecting one or more parts disposed in the interior and on the exterior of the electronic device, by providing the waterproof structure of the electronic device that employs a hinge structure of a foldable electronic device."

Interestingly, this isn't the first time we're hearing about the Galaxy Fold 2. Earlier, a leak had revealed some big changes coming to the Galaxy Fold 2 in the camera department. The information came courtesy of tipster Ross Young who claimed the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a triple camera module on the back of the phone. He further claimed that the main sensor could be a 64-megapixel primary -- an upgrade on the 16-megapixel main sensor found on the original Fold.

The primary lens is said to be paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and another 12-megapixel lens -- which could be a telephoto lens. The leak also revealed some other interesting information about the Galaxy Fold 2 which according to the tipster could also offer dual-optical image stabilization.

Apart from this, the Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to be start retail at a price point more affordable than the Galaxy Fold and is also said to come with a bigger internal display -- a 7.59-inch screen with 2213x1689 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.