Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 specs leak, tipped to feature 120Hz display and S Pen support

Highlights Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 later this year

The Galaxy Fold 2 will be the successor of the original Galaxy Fold

The phone could offer a 120Hz display

One of the most important phones for Samsung this year is expected to be the Galaxy Fold 2. The second-generation foldable flagship is expected to be launched later this year and bring with itself a number of interesting features.

And now, a new leak has revealed some information about the device. In a series of tweets, industry analyst Ross Young shared the specs of the upcoming foldable phone. As per the leak, the phone could come with a bigger internal display -- a 7.59-inch screen with 2213x1689 resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate.

The display is also tipped to feature a punch-hole camera instead of the side-notch. Additionally, the Fold 2 is said to feature Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) on the folding screen, like the Galaxy Z Flip. The UTG will still be covered by a plastic layer on the phone.

Apart from this, the leak reveals that the Galaxy Fold 2 will also have an S-Pen. The phone will also see upgrades in the external panel, with the Fold 2 getting a 6.23-inch 819x2267 60Hz panel with a punch-hole camera. In comparison, the original Galaxy Fold only got a 4.6-inch screen.

While the leak doesn't reveal this, previously we've been told that the Galaxy Fold 2 could also get a major hardware refresh and as such come running a Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.

While there are a number of leaks about the Galaxy Fold 2 on the web right now, this one is quite credible as it comes from Ross Young, the Founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants. As such, we won't be surprised if many of these features do end up making it to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 come its launch.