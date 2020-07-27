Samsung Galaxy M01 Core launched in India, price starts at Rs 5,499

Highlights Samsung has launched Galaxy M01 Core in India.

The Galaxy M01 Core is the most affordable phone from Samsung.

The phone comes with a5.3-inch HD+ display.

Samsung has added a new entry lebvel smartphone to its arsenal by launching the Galaxy M01 Core in India. The phone comes as Samsung's most affordable smartphone in India and appears to be targetted towards users that want to upgrade to smartphones as well as existing entry-level smartphone users.

After Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s, this is Samsung's third phone under the Galaxy M series this year below the Rs 10,000 price point. Samsung claims that the "Galaxy M01 Core will ensure easy access to technology for first time smartphone users." Samsung also claims it will use its larges distribution networks across India to make the M01 Core available across every nook and corner of the country.

"Galaxy M01 Core reiterates Samsung's commitment to making technology accessible, affordable, and available to consumers across Bharat. Galaxy M01 Core has been designed to deliver value for money with best-in-class performance and stylish proposition targeting users seeking best performance, experience, and price," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy M01 Core comes with 5.3-inch HD+ display and packs in 3000 mAh battery for "long-lasting usage of up to 11 hours". The phone is quite slim at 8.6mm and the Galaxy M01 Core sports a stylish stripe design in three colours: Black, Blue and Red. Galaxy M01 Core has an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie camera for photographs. Galaxy M01 Core is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor and comes in two memory variants.

Galaxy M01 Core comes with a number of 'Make for India' features that help users transition from feature phones to smartphones. Galaxy M01 Core features an intelligent screen, with dynamic screen timeout for power optimization. The Galaxy M01 Core also has a feature called 'Intelligent Inputs Smart Paste and Suggest Notification'. 'Suggest Notification' warns users about low battery and allows them to open their running app or add other critical apps in Maximum Power Saving Mode (provided it is supported by MPSM mode) for extended run time.

'Smart Paste' allows user to paste the relevant text like pasting the website url on web browser, mobile number on phone dialer and email id in mail application all extracted from same message automatically. The smartphone has been developed on the latest Android Go platform, which means the device comes with support for lightweight custom apps that are built to use less storage for Android Go OS.

Galaxy M01 Core will all be available across Samsung's retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals from July 29. Galaxy M01 Core will be available in two memory variants -- 1+16GB and 2+32GB priced at Rs 5,499 and Rs 6,499 respectively. Galaxy M01 Core will be available in three colours Black, Blue, and Red.