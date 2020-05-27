Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 get listed, prices leak ahead of launch

Highlights Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 are tipped to be launched next week

The two phones are said to be priced below the Rs 15,000 mark

The Galaxy M11 could come with a 6.4-inch HD+ display

South Korean tech giant, Samsung, is rumoured to be all set to announce two new smartphones in India next week. While we had previously heard about the Samsung M01 being in the works, we now have fresh information that the company could also launch the Galaxy M11 alongside the phone.

As per @stufflisting, the two phones have been listed on the company's Indian website, thus hinting at an imminent launch. The devices will reportedly be made available in multiple variants in the country. While the listing doesn't reveal the prices of the device, a report by IANS claims the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 will be priced under Rs 15,000 mark. Of the two, the M01 will be the more affordable device and will be priced under Rs 10,000, while the Galaxy M11 will be placed between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. However, we'll have to wait for next week to know the exact prices of the two devices.

Samsung Galaxy M01: Expected specifications

The two phones have previously been leaked by 91Mobiles, which claims the Galaxy M01 will come with a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) TFT display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

For cameras, the M01 could get a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor at the back, with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. A 4,000mAh battery with 5W charging support is expected. The phone will come running One UI 2 software.

Samsung Galaxy M11: Expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is expected to be the more expensive of the two phones, and even feature specs to match. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is said to get a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a hole-punch. At the heart of the device is expected to be an octa-core SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which is said to be expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The cameras on board will be a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera. In terms of connectivity, the phone gets 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port. There is a 5,000mAh battery inside the Galaxy M11 with support for 15W fast charging.