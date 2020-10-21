Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Geekbench, key specifications, features leaked

Highlights Samsung's Galaxy M02 has appeared on Geekbench.

The benchmark listing has revealed key specs of the device.

The phone could bring 3GB of RAM and a quad-core SoC.

Samsung has launched a number of new phones this year, and it looks like the company could be about to add a new device to the list. The phone in question is the Galaxy M02 which has been allegedly spotted in a Geekbench listing revealing key details about the device.

As per the information revealed by the listing, the phone comes with a model number SM-M025F which is believed to be the Galaxy M02. The listing reveals interesting information about the phone, including the fact that it could come with Android 10 out of the box and have an octa-core Qualcomm processor.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung phone with model number SM-M025F, the device which is suggested to be the Galaxy M02, is said to bring 3GB of RAM and be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor running at a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The listing shows that the phone will come with a single-core score of 128 and a multi-core score of 486. The operating system on-board will be Android 10 and if the specifications are to believed the smartphone will come at the entry-level of the phone market.

Reports suggest the Galaxy M02 was also spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing including models SM-M025F_DS and SM-A025F_DS. Interestingly, at Bluetooth SIG, these phones have been listed as the Galaxy A02s. This could very easily mean the Galaxy M02 will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A02 or the Galaxy A02s.

Additionally, the phone has also been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance in a listing that again shows the model number SM-M025F/DS. Here, it has also been revealed that the phone supports only single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

If the Galaxy M02 does go official, it will come as an upgrade over the M01 Core which was launched earlier in the year. The Galaxy M01 Core comes with 5.3-inch HD+ display and packs in a 3000 mAh battery for "long-lasting usage of up to 11 hours". The phone is quite slim at 8.6mm and the Galaxy M01 Core sports a stylish stripe design in three colours: Black, Blue and Red. Galaxy M01 Core has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera for photographs. Galaxy M01 Core is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor and comes in two memory variants. Galaxy M01 Core will be available in two memory variants -- 1+16GB and 2+32GB priced at Rs 5,499 and Rs 6,499 respectively.