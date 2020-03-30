Samsung Galaxy M11 design, features revealed as renders and full specifications leak online

Highlights Galaxy M11 could be the latest entry level smartphone from Samsung

The smartphone could come with three cameras at the back

There could also be a 6.4-inch display on the device

Samsung's Galaxy M series of smartphones remained quite popular with buyers all through last year, and now, the company is looking at expanding it in 2020 to maintain its popularity. As per a new leak, the company is soon expected to launch the Galaxy M11 as its entry-level Galaxy M smartphone for 2020.

New live images of the device have surfaced on the web which reveals that the phone will come with a punch-hole display, and would also be one of the more affordable devices with such a display.

Along with the images, the website YTechB has also revealed the specifications of the Galaxy M11 which it claims will come with an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The processor will be paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and 32GB or 64GB of storage. While there is no clarity of the chipset, it appears to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC by the looks of the configuration.

Apart from this, the Galaxy M11 is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch display with HD+ resolution and screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The renders show the display to house a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner for the front camera which is tipped to be an 8-megapixel shooter.

At the back, the Galaxy M11 is set to get a triple camera set-up with a primary 13-megapixel main camera sensor with f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing unit with f/2.4 lens.

Running the device will be a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The device's Wi-Fi Alliance certification has suggested that it will only support 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi. The report further goes on to add that the device will sport a physical fingerprint sensor at the back, and will be available in three colours, including Black, Purple and Sky Blue.