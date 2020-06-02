Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 launched in India: Everything you need to know

Highlights Samsung Galaxy M11 has been launched in India

Galaxy M11 gets triple cameras at the back

Samsung has also launched the Galaxy M01 at Rs 8,999

Samsung has launched two new smartphones under its popular Galaxy M series line-up. The company has announced the new Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 smartphones in India under the sub Rs 15,000 price segment.

Of the two, it's the Galaxy M11 which is the more interesting, as it sports a distinctive Infinity-O display and impressive specifications for the price.

"Galaxy M series smartphones have carved a unique place in the minds and hearts of Indian consumers in a very short span of time. With the launch of Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01, we are delighted to take the legacy forward to the next level. The new proposition offers unprecedented style and experience to our aspirational Gen Z and millennial consumers while delivering the best of everything in their device," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy M11: Specifications

In terms of the specifications, the Galaxy M11 brings with itself a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display which has been paired to up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart of the device is an octa-core SoC.

For cameras, the Galaxy M11 gets triple lenses at the back, which consists of a 13-megapixel main unit and 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 115-degree field of view, as well as a 2-megapixel depth camera with Live Focus feature. Galaxy M11 sports an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Keeping the lights on is a 5000 mAh battery that is paired with a 15W fast charger. The phone also features a rear fingerprint scanner for security. Galaxy M11's storage is expandable to 512GB via Micro SD. The Galaxy M11 comes with the 'Alive Keyboard' feature, a 'Make for India' innovation that allows users to chat effortlessly using intelligent and meaningful keyboard suggestions in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi and Telugu.

The Galaxy M01: Specifications

In terms of the specifications, the Galaxy M01 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a 13+2 megapixel dual rear camera set-up for taking photos. Galaxy M01 has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The phone comes by a 4000 mAh battery and brings face to unlock for securing your phone. Galaxy M01's storage is expandable to 512GB via Micro SD.

Much like the Galaxy M11, the Galaxy M01 comes with Dolby ATMOS technology that gives a surround sound experience for users. These devices also have the Samsung Health app pre-installed so that you can monitor your health 24/7.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01: Price

Samsung's Galaxy M11 and M01 have been announced to be made available across all Samsung offline stores as well as on Samsung.com and e-commerce portals such as Amazon.in and Flipkart starting June 2, 2020.

Galaxy M11 comes in two variants - 3+32GB will be priced at Rs 10,999, while the higher 4+64GB variant will be available at Rs 12,999. Galaxy M11 will be available in metallic blue, black and violet colours.

Galaxy M01 comes in one 3+32GB variant, which is priced at Rs 8,999. Galaxy M01 will come in black, blue and red colours.