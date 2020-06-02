Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 launched: Price in India, specifications and features

Highlights Samsung Galaxy M01 and M11 have been launched in India

The two phones are budget offering under the Rs 15,000 segment

The Samsung Galaxy M11 gets a 6.4-inch HD+ display

Tech giant Samsung has announced two new phones in India. The phones have launched under the company's M-series and offer a good mix of specifications and features at aggressive price-points. Called the Galaxy M11 and M01, the new phones come fighting under the sub-Rs 15,000 segment of the market.

While both phones are budget offerings, in essence, the Galaxy M11 is a slightly more premium device which sports a bigger display and a more refined. The Galaxy M01 is a strictly budget device that appears to have cut a few corners to keep the price down.

Here's how the two smartphones stack up in terms of specifications and their feature set.

Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01: Specifications

Display: The Galaxy M11 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy M01 on the other hand gets a smaller 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Chipset: The Galaxy M11 gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, while the Galaxy M01 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC.

RAM: The Galaxy M11 is the more powerful here as it gets up to 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy M01 only gets a single variant with 3GB of RAM

Storage: In terms of storage too, the Galaxy M11 gets up to 64GB of storage, while the Galaxy M01 maxes out at 32GB.

Rear cameras: For cameras, the Galaxy M11 gets triple lenses at the back, which consists of a 13-megapixel main unit and 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 115-degree field of view, as well as a 2-megapixel depth camera with Live Focus feature. The Galaxy M11 only gets a 13+2 megapixel dual rear camera set-up for taking photos.

Front cameras: Galaxy M11 sports an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Galaxy M01 has a sligtly smaller, 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Battery: The Galaxy M11 brings a massive 5000mAh battery with itself. The M01 also gets a big 4000mAh pack which should be good enough for keeping the 5.7-inch display phone running for a day at least on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01: Features

The standout feature of the Galaxy M11 is its modern Infinity-O display clad design. The phone also gets a big battery which should be good enough to help it last a day or even more on a single charge. The phone also gets an impressive triple camera set-up at the back.

The Galaxy M11 comes with 'Alive Keyboard' feature, a 'Make for India' innovation that allows users to chat effortlessly using intelligent and meaningful keyboard suggestions in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi and Telugu.

The Galaxy M01 is also feature-packed for the price. The phone gets a dual camera set-up and also brings the promise of strong battery performance with its 4000mAh pack. Both the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 smartphones come with Dolby ATMOS technology for surround sound experience to users. These devices also come with the Samsung Health app pre-installed so that users can monitor their health 24/7.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01: Price

Samsung's Galaxy M11 and M01 have been announced to be made available across all Samsung offline stores as well as on Samsung.com and e-commerce portals such as Amazon.in and Flipkart starting June 2, 2020.

Galaxy M11 comes in two variants - 3+32GB will be priced at Rs 10,999, while the higher 4+64GB variant will be available at Rs 12,999. Galaxy M11 will be available in metallic blue, black and violet colours.

Galaxy M01 comes in one 3+32GB variant, which is priced at Rs 8,999. Galaxy M01 will come in black, blue and red colours.