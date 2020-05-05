Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy A50s receive price cut in India: All you need to know

Highlights Samsung Galaxy A50s is now available at a starting price of Rs 18,599

The Galaxy M21 now begins retail at Rs 12,699

The two are the latest Samsung smartphones to receive price cuts

Samsung has announced a new price cut on two of its best selling phones in India, the Galaxy M21 and the Galaxy A50s. With the price drop in effect, the Galaxy M21 will start retail in India at Rs 13,199 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the higher memory model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will now be available at Rs 15,499.

However, this price is applicable for buyers purchasing the device from Samsung's website and offline stores. For those ordering the device from Amazon, the phone can be bought for a further discounted price of Rs 12,699 and Rs 14,999 respectively.

The Galaxy A50s has also seen its price being cut down, with the 4 GB RAM variant now priced at Rs 18,599, down from Rs 21,070. The higher 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A50s is now available for purchase at Rs 20,561.

Samsung Galaxy M21: Specifications

The biggest highlight of the smartphone is its 6.4-inch Full Hd+ Infinity-U display. Under the hood, the device houses an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, while the second variant of the device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The rear camera set-up on the phone brings three lenses including a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Sat next to it are two more lenses, one of which is an 8-megapixel lens while the other is a 5-megapixel one. At the front, there is a single lens for selfies -- a 20-megapixel sensor. It also comes with an in-box Type C 15W fast charger that ensures 3X speed as compared to the normal charging.

The smartphone also comes with some nifty features, such as the customization of chat by setting up two accounts for the same messenger. Galaxy M21's is powered by a 6000mAh battery that is claimed to "easily last the entire day and night."

The Galaxy M21 also comes with AR Emoji feature which helps the user to create and edit emoji stickers. Consumers can even choose to take a selfie or video with their own Emoji. The AR Stickers can recognize up to three people at once, it can detect three common hitches like closed eyes, blurring, or when there is excessive backlighting.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications

The Galaxy A50s brings a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080x2340) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and supports in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an Exynos 9610 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with microSD card support.

The Galaxy A50s also gets an upgraded triple camera setup on the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and 5-megapixel depth sensor. The A50s houses a 4,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging over Type-C.