Samsung Galaxy M21 with 48MP triple cameras tipped to launch on March 16

Highlights Samsung Galaxy M21 is tipped to launch on March 16

The smartphone will be the latest from Samsung in the Galaxy M series

Samsung Galaxy M21 could come with a 48-megapixel triple camera set-up

South Korean tech giant, Samsung, is tipped to launch another smartphone to its swelling list of devices in the country. The company is planning to launch a new Galaxy M series smartphone, tipped to be the M21.

The phone is being said to launch on March 16, and will be more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Galaxy M31. Ahead of the rumoured launch of the phone, key specs of the Galaxy M21 have leaked, with the phone's camera emerging to be one of its biggest highlights.

The rear camera set-up is said to bring three rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor. At the front, there's a single lens for selfies -- 20-megapixel sensor.

This information has been leaked by IANS, with the report claiming that the Samsung Galaxy M21 will bring with itself a 6.4-inch display with a Super AMOLED panel. Apart from this, the device is expected to house an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. There is also said to be a a second variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The whole set-up is said to be powered by a 6,000mAh battery.

The report comes shortly after the device has appeared on Geekbench, with the phone being shown to bring with itself 4GB of RAM and running Android 10-based OneUI 2.0.

Once launched, the phone is expected to be more affordable than the Galaxy M31, which at Rs 15,999 brings with itself a 6.4-inch AMOLED display which can churn out up to Full HD+ resolutions. Under the hood, the phone gets an Exynos 9611 processor which has been paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

One of the main highlights of the phone is its rear camera set-up. The phone features a quad-camera setup with the main sensor being a 64-megapixel one. This sensor sits next to an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The third camera on the device is a 5-megapixel sensor. The fourth one is a 5-megapixel one with f/2.4 aperture.