Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications and features leak ahead of February 25 launch

Highlights Samsung Galaxy M31 is set to launch on February 25

The Galaxy M31 could get a 64-megapixel lens

The phone is also tipped to bring a 6000mAh battery

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S series smartphones at an event in San Francisco, and now, the company is all set to launch a new phone in India, the Galaxy M31. The phone had earlier been revealed to launch on February 25, and now ahead of its launch, the complete specs of the device have leaked to the world.

The leak comes courtesy of noted tipster, Ishan Agarwal who has taken the lid of the complete spec sheet of the Galaxy M31.

As per the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. The phone is said to be available in two RAM and storage variants, with the entry one bringing 6GB of RAM paired with 64GB of storage, while the other brings 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Apart from this, the phone has also been revealed to feature a quad-camera setup with the main sensor in being a 64-megapixel one. This sensor will sit next to an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The third camera on the device will be a 5-megapixel sensor. The fourth one will also be a 5-megapixel one with f/2.4 aperture.

The leak also confirms that the device will get an Exynos 9611 processor at the heart of it, with the phone flaunting a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ Infinity-U display. Under the hood, there will be a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and ship with a USB Type-C fast charger in the box. There will also be a 3.5mm jack on the device.

While there is no official word one the pricing of the Galaxy M31, the speculation is that it could be priced around Rs 15,000. More on this should, however, be made available once the device is launched on February 25 in Delhi.