Samsung Galaxy M31 updated to OneUI 2.5, still based on outdated Android 10

Highlights The Samsung Galaxy M31 is getting the OneUI 2.5 software update.

The latest software update still retains Android 10 on the Galaxy M31.

Samsungs Android 11 update is in OneUI 3.0 though that may never come to M31.

At a time when Android phone users are waiting for the Android 11 update, given that Android 11 is already out for months, Samsung is rolling out a new major update for Galaxy M31. The M31 is getting OneUI 2.5 update. However, the OneUI 2.5 is still based on outdated Android 10 and for now it seems that there is no Android 11 update in store for the Galaxy M31 users.

It is worth noting that Galaxy M31 is one of the more popular Samsung phones in India. However, the popularity doesn't mean it is going to get any special treatment from Samsung when it comes to its software update. While the company is gearing up to rollout OneUI 3.0, which is based on Android 11, to some of the high-end Galaxy phones notably the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra that are powered by Snapdragon 865 it has not yet specified any Android 11 update plan for phones like the Galaxy M31 or the M21.

As far as the OneUI 2.5 is concerned, it brings some bug fixes and tweaked features. The latest OneUI update for the M31 comes with firmware version M315FXXU2ATJ9. It mostly adds to the phone some security patches and features for Samsung Keyboard and Messages. As far as the keyboard is concerned, the OneUI 2.5 will let users add or delete new languages in a better way. Also, it will allow the Keyboard app to be used in split mode when the phone is in landscape orientation. In Messages, the OneUI 2.5 adds a feature to send SOS location-sharing messages every 30 minutes for 24 hours. There are also some updates to the camera app that, according to OneUI 2.5 update note, improve camera performance.

In other words, there is not much to the OneUI 2.5 update for the Galaxy M31. It is also a little weird to see a company like Samsung pushing an major almost 1GB update to one of its most popular phones in India with cosmetic changes while consumers are waiting for Android 11.

Samsung does have the OneUI 3.0 with Android 11 in the works. Currently it is in beta and is supposed to arrive on the Galaxy S20 and the S20 Ultra this year. However, given Samsung's software update record, chances are that the OneUI 3.0 may never come to phones like the M31. And if at all the Android 11 rollout happens for the M31, it is likely to happen with significant delay.