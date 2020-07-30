Samsung Galaxy M31s launched in India: Price, specifications, features and everything else you need to know

Highlights Samsung Galaxy M31s brings a 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy M31s is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC.

The phone also gets a 64-megapixel lens based camera set-up.

The Galaxy M31s has finally been launched in India as Samsung's latest smartphone in India. Launched as the successor to the Galaxy M31, the Galaxy M31s comes barely months after the former was announced in India.

As a mid-range offering, the Galaxy M31s brings a number of new features such as Single Take, and also goes big on basic hardware, including the battery of the phone. The phone features a huge 6000mAh battery pack and also sports a 64-megapixel lens-based quad-camera set-up. The Galaxy M31s has been announced as an Amazon exclusive, which will also be sold through Samsung's website.

Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy M31s.

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch sAMOLED Full HD+ Infinity O display.

Chipset: An octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC.

RAM: Either 6GB or 8GB option.

Storage: 128GB of storage on both options.

Rear cameras: The cameras on-board are a quad rear lens setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Other sensors in this set-up include a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and another 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Front cameras: The phone sports a camera that features a 32-megapixel lens.

Battery: 6000mAh battery with reverse charging and 25W fast wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Features

The Galaxy M31s focusses heavily on bringing long-lasting battery life to users with its 6000mAh battery. This battery also supports 25W fast charging and supports reverse charging to help juice up other gadgets.

Apart from this, the phone also goes big on cameras with its quad lens set-up that brings a 64-megapixel primary camera with itself. The Samsung Galaxy M31s also brings with itself a 6.5-inch display with support for Full HD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Price and availability

The Galaxy M31s has been announced in two variants with 6GB+128GB or 8GB+128GB RAM and storage options. The two variants will be available in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue colour options. The company has announced that the Samsung Galaxy M31s will go on sale on Amazon India and Samsung.com on August 6. The phone is available for a starting price of Rs 19,999. The higher-end model comes at Rs 21,999.