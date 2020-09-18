Samsung Galaxy M51 first India sale today: Price, specifications and features

Highlights Samsung's Galaxy M51 is going on its first sale today.

The phone brings with itself a massive 7000mAh battery.

There are also quad-rear cameras available on the device.

Samsung launched the Galaxy M51 earlier in the month, and now, the phone will finally be going up for sale in India later today. As the company had revealed earlier, the smartphone will be available via Amazon and Samsung.com along with also being available at select retail stores in the country starting 12pm today.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has much to like, with the device's key highlight being its mammoth 7,000mAh battery. Apart from this, the device also gets quad rear cameras and offers a punch-hole display.

The Galaxy M51 has been launched in two variants in India and starts retail at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM model. The higher-end 8GB RAM option retails for Rs 26,999. The company has announced that the phone will be available for purchase through Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores in the country in two different colours -- Celestial Black and Electric Blue.

The new smartphone from Samsung brings a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The punch hole in this display hides a selfie camera. Under the hood, we have an octa-core processor -- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. This has been paired to up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded using microSD card. The smartphone runs on OneUI, based on Android 10.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy M51 gets a rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with an f/1.8 lens. Sat next to it is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that brings with itself the promise of 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel lens. The device also brings the usual connectivity and security features with itself. The biggest highlight of the device is the fact that it comes a large 7,000mAh battery inside the phone with support for 25W fast charging.