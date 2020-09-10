Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch today: Expected price, specifications and features

Highlights Samsung Galaxy M51 could come with a Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The phone could get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

The Galaxy M51 gets a rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

After getting teased incessently over the last few days, Samsung Galaxy M51 is all set to be launched in India later in the day. The phone's launch comes after the device was previously unveiled to the world in Germany towards the end of last month.

Ahead of the launch, much about the Galaxy M51 appears to already be known, with the launched device in Germany giving us a major clue about how the device could look and behave like before it has been launched in India. The device is expected to be in line with what the leaks had suggested over the past few days, with the biggest highlight of the device being the 7000mAh battery pack, which also supports up to 25W fast charging.

As for the pricing, little is known about the Indian availability or price of the device, however, again the European pricing could be a clue. To remind our readers, Samsung Galaxy M51 had been launched in Europe at a starting price of EUR 360 and is being sold by the company on pre-order at the moment. Available via the company's German website, the smartphone has been announced with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and is available in black and white colours.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Expected specifications

The new smartphone from Samsung brings a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The punch hole in this display hides a selfie camera. Under the hood, we have an octa-core processor -- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC under the hood. This has been paired to 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded using microSD card. The smartphone runs on OneUI, based on Android 10.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy M51 gets a rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with an f/1.8 lens. Sat next to it is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that brings with itself the promise of 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel lens. The device also brings the usual connectivity and security features with itself.