Samsung Galaxy M51 launched: Price in India, features and everything else you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy M51 has finally made its way to markets in India. Launched at a virtual event, the Galaxy M51 from Samsung has been announced in two variants with as much as 8GB of RAM, 7000mAh battery pack and a powerful chipset in the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The phone launch in India comes after the Galaxy M51 was previously unveiled to the world in Germany towards the end of last month. Ahead of the launch, much about the Galaxy M51 was already known. Samsung in the run-up to the launch had been teasing the device quite a lot, revealing key details and features about the device.

As it turns out, Samsung's mid-range smartphone turned out to be quite in line with what was expected of the phone, with the biggest highlight of the device emerging to be its 7000mAh battery pack, which also supports up to 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Specification

Display: Samsung Galaxy M51 brings a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display.

Chipset: Under the hood, we have an octa-core processor -- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC.

RAM: Either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

Storage: Single option of 128GB storage.

Rear cameras: The Galaxy M51 gets a rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. Sat next to it is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that brings with itself the promise of 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

Front camera: For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel lens.

Battery: Large 7,000mAh battery inside the phone with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Features

There are a number of interesting things to note about the Galaxy M51, however, the biggest highlight of the device is definitely its 7000mAh battery pack which can be charged using a 25W charger that Samsung ships with the device in the box.

Apart from this, the Galaxy M51 also goes big on cameras with the device coming with a quad-camera set-up with a primary 64-megapixel lens that can capture some really impressive photos. Apart from this, there's also a serious focus on the front camera of the phone with the device bringing a 32-megapixel lens.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Price and availability

As for the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M51 has been launched in India in as many as two variants. As per the company, the entry variant of the device has been launched at a starting price of Rs 24,999. This variant brings 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The more powerful variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage has been launched at Rs 26,999. Both variants are available in two colours -- Crystal Black and Electric Blue.

The phone will be available for purchase from September 18 via Amazon and Samsung's retail store. However, there will be a limited period offer available on purchases made through Amazon between September 18-20, during which buyers can get a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on purchases made through HDFC Bank and EMI transactions.