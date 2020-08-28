Samsung Galaxy M51 teased ahead of launch, key details revealed

Highlights Samsung Galaxy M51 has been leaked ahead of launch.

The Galaxy M51 is tipped for a September launch.

The Galaxy M51 could be powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC.

Samsung has long been tipped to be working on a new Galaxy M series smartphone, the Galaxy M51. The phone had until now remained a fixture of speculation, however, now the company has come out and eased the device officially, revealing some key details about the upcoming phone.

The phone has been teased on Amazon, with a separate page for the device giving us a look at what the new Samsung phone will offer. Previously we've seen reports about the device launching in the second week of September, and now it appears these reports were spot on, as the device looks increasingly close to being launched in India.

The microsite set-up to tease the phone shows that the Samsung Galaxy M51 could bring with itself a punch-hole display, with the front camera module placed at the top end of the centre of the display.

This teaser image has also been backed by Samsung which has posted a video teaser through its Twitter account. The teaser shows the phone with a quad rear camera setup along with an LED flash module. But that's not it, the leak also hints at a a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as a rear-mounted sensor isn't seen on the back of the phone. Additionally, the teaser video also shows a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display.

This is also in line with previous leaks. Earlier, we've seen leaks that claim the Galaxy M series device will come with the Snapdragon 730 chipset and a huge battery of 7,000 mAh. Interestingly, this will be the biggest to have ever been put on a smartphone. The leak also reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M51 will come with a 64-megapixel main camera, with a flat 6.67-inch panel with Full HD+ resolution at the front.

As per a previous report by SamMobile, the Galaxy M51 could come with a 64-megapixel primary along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Although the exact camera specifications could not be confirmed, it has been speculated that the smartphone will feature four cameras at the back and will also have Samsung's Single Take camera feature.

As per the report, the Single Take camera feature has been primarily reserved for flagship devices but the Galaxy M51 could have that feature. This rumour picked up pace after the Galaxy M31s, which also comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera, confirmed having the single-take feature. For the unitiated, Single Take feature is an AI-enabled camera feature that captured up to 14 types of pictures with a capture time of 3 to 10 seconds.

For now, much that we know about the Galaxy M51 remains in the realm of speculation. But we expect more on the device to be revealed in the coming weeks.