Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 series phones start receiving OneUI 2.5 update

Highlights Samsung OneUI 2.5 update is now rolling out to last year's Galaxy flagships.

Galaxy Note 10 series and S10 series have started receiving the update.

The new OneUI update bring a host of new features with itself.

Despite generally upping its updates game, OnePlus still gets a bad name for not being the fastest when it comes to rolling out software updates. The latest in its efforts to fix this is the company announcing the OneUI 2.5 update for its last year's flagships -- the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 series of phones.

As per reports, users of Galaxy Note 10 series devices -- including the Galaxy Note 10 Lite -- have started receiving notification prompting them to download the new firmware update. The OTA update is said to be rolled out to users in a phased manner, so not users will have the update ready on their phones right now.

For those who aren't part of the lucky few, they can download the full system images from third-party sources and flash them onto their smartphones. However, it is to be remembered that this is for advanced users, and the safest way thus to update your phone is through a company forwarded OTA update.

Apart from this, the Galaxy S10 series of phones have also started getting the update. In terms of the features, the OneUI 2.5 update brings a number of new features on the phones. For the Galaxy S10 users, there will now be support to select the direction of audio when shooting a video in Pro Mode. If the Galaxy Buds are connected, users can choose them as the audio source. The phone will now also support shooting videos natively in 21:9 at 8K resolution.

Another interesting update coming to both the phone is Samsung Notes which is now getting a feature called Audio Bookmark. With this update in tow, users will be able to synchronize their notes with audio recordings, allowing them to listen to them later when reviewing the notes. Apart from this, the two phones are also getting Wireless Dex support which was first introduced with the Galaxy Note 20 series. Additionally, Samsung is bringing the ability to share Wi-Fi passwords with other Galaxy device users who are in the user's contacts.

As we mentioned above, the update will be rolled out to users in the coming days and will be extended to users as an OTA update, so it could be a few days before all users get the updates on their Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series of phones. Follow this space for all the updates.