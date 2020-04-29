Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could come with next-gen Exynos 992 chipset

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to launch in August

The phone could come with a 4000mAh battery

There could be an Exynos 992 chipset powering the Galaxy Note 20

It has only been a few months since the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series of phones, and now we already appear to have information on the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 smartphones.

As per the latest reports, the Galaxy Note 20 will come with a powerful new processor that will be faster and more power-efficient than anything Samsung phones have seen in the past. A report by ZDNet Korea has all but confirmed that instead of bringing the Galaxy Note 20 with the Snapdragon 865, 865 Plus, or its in-house Exynos 990 chipset, Samsung is working on an upgraded Exynos 992 chipset for its next phone.

While there is no detailed information on the chipset available at the moment, we did, however, see it getting benchmarked on Geekbench 5 last month. The listing showed the chipset clocking in at a super-fast 3GHz.

On the other hand, Snapdragon 865 Plus remains shrouded in mystery with many claiming that it won't launch this year. Earlier, a report published in a Chinese website had quoted an unnamed Meizu executive who confirmed the Snapdragon 865 Plus will not be released this year.

Apart from this, there's very little known about the Galaxy Note 20, with previous reports revealing little information about the device. The device in the last few weeks has been reported to bring with itself a 4000mAh -- bigger than what we saw on the Galaxy Note 10.

The information comes courtesy of a Dutch blog which also revealed the Galaxy Note20's battery model number -- code EB-BN980ABY. The battery has been revealed to be rated at 3,880 mAh, typical capacity -- which should translate to the capacity of around 4,000 mAh for promotional material. Interestingly, this is the same size as the Galaxy S20's battery, with the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra both sporting bigger batteries.

Apart from this, the Galaxy Note 20+ has been spotted on Geekbench revealing some of its key specs. As per the listing, the phone is tipped to bring Android 10 and 8GB of RAM.

The launch of the phone is expected to be in August. However, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic may lead to come changes in the plans. But if the company does go ahead with the launch of the smartphone, it is quite likely that the event will be an online-only show -- much like what we saw with the launch of the OnePlus 8 series launch.