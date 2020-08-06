Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra India price revealed, pre-orders begin with discounts and offers

Highlights Samsung has announced the India price of the Galaxy Note 20 series phones.

The Galaxy Note 20 starts at a price of Rs 77,999 in India.

Both the phones bring with themselves the S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series was finally launched by Samsung last night, with the company announcing two new smartphones -- the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra -- to the world. At the time of launch, Samsung had only announced the US pricing for the two devices. But now, it has also revealed the Indian pricing for the flagship series.

The company has also announced that it has opened pre-bookings for its flagship Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, which will be available at a price to match its premium stature.

"In India, we have a huge base of Note loyalists, who upgrade their Galaxy Note year after year because it offers what no other smartphone does - ultimate power and productivity. Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G take power and productivity to the next level and, help consumers maximize work and play while they stay connected. This year, we are also launching Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, our first 5G smartphone in India," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has been announced to start retail at Rs 77,999, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will be available for Rs 1,04,999 in India.

Samsung has said that consumers can pre-book their Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G starting today on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores. Customers pre-booking Galaxy Note 20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7,000, while those pre-booking Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will get benefits worth Rs 10,000. These benefits can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others.

Additionally, when paying with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards, consumers will be eligible for cashback up to Rs 6000 on purchase of Galaxy Note 20 and up to Rs 9,000 on purchase of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. Existing Galaxy users will be eligible for an Upgrade offer to get an additional discount of Rs 5,000 in lieu of their current Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Specifications and features

The Note 20 Ultra brings with itself a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3088x1440 pixels, while the Galaxy Note 20 gets a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display which is capped to a 60Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

The Note 20 only gets 8GB of RAM while the Note 20 Ultra gets a maximum of 12GB of RAM. The two phones will also get enhanced S Pen capabilities and Microsoft Office integration will be a selling point.

As for cameras, Note 20 Ultra will feature a 108-megapixel main camera sat next to a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera that supports 5x true optical zoom. Note 20, on the other hand, only gets a 64-megapixel camera for telephotos with 3x hybrid optic zoom, a 12-megapixel primary camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Both the phones will be able to record 8K video. There will also be support for the "Space Zoom" feature which will top out at 50x for the Ultra and 30x on Note 20.

For battery, the Galaxy Note 20 will come powered by a 4,300 mAh battery, while the Note20 Ultra battery will be a 4,500 mAh pack.