Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to be launched at an online-only event in August

With the coronavirus pandemic refusing to go anytime soon, the smartphone makers are resorting to online events to unveil their phones. After Xiaomi and OnePlus, Samsung is touted to unveil its next flagship devicesthe Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ in an online-only event. If reports are to be believed, this is a first for Samsung as the smartphone giant has never released a phone online before.

As per a report in GSMarena, Samsung will go ahead with an online launch for its next set or premium devices owing to the unprecedented lockdowns due to coronavirus. Samsung did manage to conduct an on-ground launch event for its last releasethe Galaxy S20 series and managed to escape coronavirus by a whisker but looking at the current scenario, it is highly unlikely for the company to host an on-ground event. The online launch event for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus will reportedly be held in August. The rumors also suggest that along with the Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Fold 2 in the same online.

Ahead of the launch, some specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 series surfaced online. If reports are to be trusted, Samsung Galaxy Note20+ will house a 4,500mAh battery instead of a 4,300mAh battery, which was installed in a Note 10+. However, considering the 5000 mAh battery in Samsung S20 Ultra, the battery in the Galaxy Note 20 could be smaller.

Apart from the battery, Samsung will reportedly bring a 108-megapixel camera sensor to the Galaxy Note 20+. Along with a 108-megapixel, the camera island could comprise of 48 megapixel and a 12-megapixel camera. It might feature a 40-megapixel front camera. The Samsung Galaxy Note20+ is also rumored to flaunt a larger display than its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 10+. As per reports, the Galaxy Note 20+ will feature a 6.87-inches punch-hole Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, it could house a Snapdragon 865+/ Exynos 992 SoCs.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, on the other hand, is tipped to flaunt the same design as its predecessor but will be slightly bigger than the Galaxy Fold. The phone will feature a 7.59-inch screen with 2213x1689 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, in terms of weight, the Galaxy Fold 2 will be 15% lighter than its elder sibling. It will weight around 229 grams while the Fold is slightly clunky at 263 grams.