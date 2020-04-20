Samsung Galaxy Note 20 set for big upgrade, tipped to pack bigger battery than Note 10

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be launched in August

The smartphone is tipped to feature a 4000mAh battery

The Galaxy Note 10 in comparison came with a 3500mAh battery

Samsung launched its first flagships of the year, the Galaxy S20 series, only a few months ago. And now, reports have already started to come in about the company's second flagship series for 2020, the Galaxy Note 20.

The latest information about the device claims to reveal some major upgrades with the phone's battery, which is now being reported to be at 4000mAh -- bigger than what we saw on the Galaxy Note 10.

The information comes courtesy of a Dutch blog which also reveals the Galaxy Note20's battery model number -- code EB-BN980ABY. The battery has been revealed to be rated at 3,880 mAh, typical capacity -- which should translate to the capacity of around 4,000 mAh for promotional material. Interestingly, this is the same size as the Galaxy S20's battery, with the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra both sporting bigger batteries.

Apart from this, there is very little known about the Galaxy Note 20. However, the Galaxy Note 20+ has been spotted on Geekbench revealing some of its key specs. As per the listing, the Galaxy Note 20+ could come with a 5G enabled Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The phone is also tipped to bring Android and 8GB of RAM.

The launch of the phone is expected to be in August. However, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic may lead to come changes in the plans. But if the company does go ahead with the launch of the smartphone, it is quite likely that the event will be an online-only show -- much like what we saw with the launch of the OnePlus 8 series launch.