Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra images leak, spotted in Mystic Bronze colour

Highlights Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been leaked once again

The latest leak shows the phone in Mystic Bronze colour

The leaked images were spotted on Samsung's Ukrainian website

It has only been a few months since Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series, and now we're already looking at an August 5 launch for the Galaxy Note 20 series of smartphones. Ahead of its launch, the tech giant has accidentally posted images of the Galaxy Note 20 which was first spotted by Russian YouTuber Techno Harry.

The images were spotted on Samsung's Ukraine website. The phone according to Techno Harry was spotted in "Mystic Bronze" colour, and complete with a triple camera setup on the back. Interestingly, this leaked design is very much in line with what renders have revealed for the phone in the past.

Over the past few weeks, many renders have shown the upcoming phone to come with a triple stacked camera module on the back, with an LED flash sitting at its side. The new leaked images also show the S Pen. There appear to be no real surprises here, with the stylus looking the same as always. We also see that the images show the volume and power button being moved to the right of the phone -- unlike how it was on the Galaxy Note 10 series of phones.

As for the phone, previously we've seen CAD-based renders of the device appear online which also claim to reveal the design of the phone. The renders have shown a design that borrows heavily from the Galaxy S20 series. On the front, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been shown to bring slight curves and a boxy design -- something we've previously seen on Galaxy S20 Ultra and even the Galaxy Note 10 last year.

As for the specs, OnLeaks has claimed in the past that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will bring a rather big display at 6.9-inches. This will be bigger than the one found on the Galaxy Note 10+ which came with a 6.8-inch display. Reports in the past have suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could come with a 120Hz mode for faster refresh rates. Additionally, reports claim the panel on the phone will be built using LTPO tech. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is also tipped to get a 108-megapixel main camera. However, there is no clarity if both the phones in the Galaxy Note 20 series will get the massive camera.