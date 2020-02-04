Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, OnePlus 7t and more: Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in February 2020

Highlights Smartphones in the price segment bring flagship specs but without brekaing the bank

From Redmi to Samsung, all major phone makers now have a presence in the segment

The best in the price bracket is arguably the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

In the price segment, there exist a number of smartphones that bring with them flagship-level specs at a competitive price. Here are the best smartphones within the budget.

It has only been a month into 2020, and we've already started to see a lot of movement in the crucial segments of the smartphone market. The biggest movement has been seen in the sub Rs 40,000 price bracket, where Samsung has launched two new phones which offer not just immense value for money, but a feature set that could see them becoming mass-market hits.

But apart from these two, the price bracket also has a number of other smartphones that impress with not only the sum of their features and spec sheets but also with their price and overall value for money they bring to the table.

So if you are in the market for a smartphone under the Rs 40,000 price bracket, here are the best options out there.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (Price Rs 39,999)

Samsung's latest smartphone, the Galaxy S10 Lite flaunts an edge-to-edge 6.7-inch punch-hole Infinity-O display capable of Full HD+ resolutions and a maximum pixel density of 394 ppi. But unlike the display on the S10 and S10 Plus, this display is not curved.

Under the hood, it houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. For cameras, the device gets a powerful set-up comprising of three lenses, with the primary being a 48-megapixel main camera sat next to a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front of the phone also features a 32-megapixel lens for clicking selfies.

OnePlus 7T (Price Rs 34,999)

The latest mid-segment flagship from OnePlus, the 7T is one of those devices that promises to bring you the best in terms of specs and software, but at a competitive price point. The phone was initially launched at a starting price of Rs 37,999 towards the end of 2019. However, it's currently up for grabs for a price of Rs 34,999 for the 128GB storage variant of the device.

For the price, the OnePlus 7T brings with it a 6.55 inch 90Hz fluid AMOLED panel capable of the high resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a pixel density of 402 ppi. Under the hood, the phone gets a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC paired to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage on the more expensive variant.

Redmi K20 Pro (Price Rs 27,999)

Redmi K20 Pro is one of those devices that promises flagship performance and camera hardware, but at a price that's fit for a mid-range device. Currently, the phone is available at a heavy discount, with the 8GB+256GB RAM and storage variant of the device is currently retailing for an attractive price of Rs 27,999.

For the price, Redmi brings to the user a phone comes packed with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Underneath the display, there's a Snapdragon 855 chipset paired to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For cameras, we have a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera on the front that is integrated with LED lights. At the back, the phone includes triple camera set-up 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor (f/1.75 aperture) + 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor + 8-megapixel 2x telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (Rs 38,999)

Galaxy Note10 Lite is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colours. The phone's pricing starts at Rs 38,999 for the 6GB variant and goes up to Rs 40,999 for the higher end one.

It brings with itself edge-to-edge 6.7-inch Infinity-O displays capable of Full HD+ resolutions and a pixel density of 394 ppi. Under the hood, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite offers Samsung's in-house Exynos 9810 chipset which has been paired with 6/8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is kept on by a massive 4500mAh battery that supports super-fast charging. For cameras, we have a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera on the front that is integrated with LED lights.

Asus ROG Phone 2 (Price Rs 37,999)

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is one of those smarphones that has been crafted with gamers in mind. It brings flagship-grade hardware and a design that's flashy enough for the most serious of gamers. The device also focuses on ensuring it remains cool at all times as it features advanced cooling mechanisms.

The entry variant of the Asus ROG Phone 2 is available for Rs 37,999 and brings with it 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Asus is using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset that helps the phone to achieve superior benchmark scores when compared to other flagship smartphones.