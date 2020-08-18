Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition leaks again, complete design revealed

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has been leaked online again.

New renders of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition have surface on the web.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to be a lite variant of the Galaxy S20.

The last few months have seen a number of leaks and rumours point towards the possibility of Samsung launching a lite variant of the Galaxy S20. Expected to be called the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, the phone is being tipped for an October launch.

And ahead of its launch, information about the device appears to have leaked online, with an image of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition suggesting that the phone will have a flat screen. Coming courtesy of @OnLeaks and Pricebaba, the images are CAD-based renders that confirm some interesting details about the phone.

Earlier, there was little information about the phone available online, with most of the stories discussing the different names it could be launched under. This is because, over the last few days, the phone has been referred to as the "Galaxy S20 Pen Edition" -- an S-Pen stylus totting device -- with previous speculations sticking to calling it the "S20 Fan Edition" or simply the S20 Lite.

As per the new leak, the phone could come with a display that ranges between 6.4 and 6.5 inches -- a size that will be larger than the Galaxy S20 (6.2") and smaller than the S20+ (6.7"). However, this display will come with a centered punch hole to maintain consistency with the rest of Samsung's line-up.

The renders also suggest that the overall size of the device will be the same as the Galaxy S20+ because of the bezels around the screen. The final measurement thus for the device is tipped to be 161 x 73 x 8 mm. The phone is also said to bring the same battery capacity as the Galaxy S20+ with a 4,500 mAh pack.

Much like the S10 Lite that was launched earlier in the year, the Galaxy S20 Lite could come as a slightly watered-down version of the Galaxy S20. The phone is currently tipped to be made available in both a global and a US variant, with possibly different chipsets and support for either 4G or 5G basebands.

The information comes courtesy of SamMobile, which citing sources claim that this lite variant of the Galaxy S20 will come with model number SM-G780 for the international variant, while the US variant will come with model number SM-G781. Interestingly, the first variant will come in both 4G and 5G options, while the SM-G781 is said to come with only 5G support.

For now, there is very little else that's known about this upcoming phone. But if what we've seen in the past anything to go by, the Galaxy S20 Lite should get the same processor as the Galaxy S20 series, and possibly a Snapdragon 865 chipset even in India. However,the phone has previously appeared on Geekbench with an Exynos 990 chipset instead of the rumored Snapdragon 865. According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S20 FE will get a 120Hz display, while the main cameras will be taken from the Galaxy S20. There will also be IP68 water resistance on the phone.