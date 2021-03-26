Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to launch next week but here's why it may not work

Highlights Samsung will launch Galaxy S20 FE as its most affordable 5G offering.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G will bring premium Samsung features at an affordable price.

It will face competition from the likes of the OnePlus 9R, Vivo X60, and others.

Samsung is looking to bring 5G connectivity to its smartphones across the premium segment. While its flagships are already equipped with the same, the company will now introduce 5G support to its affordable top-end offering - Galaxy S20 FE.

Citing sources, a report by IANS confirms an upcoming launch for the same. The report says that Samsung will launch the 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE smartphone in India next week. With this, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will become the third series of smartphones from Samsung to carry the support, after the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G.

The report also mentions the specifications of the new smartphone with 5G capability. It adds that the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and will come with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

It will sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will feature Samsung's triple rear camera setup at the back with 30X Space Zoom for optics. At the front, it is reported to come with a 32 MP selfie shooter.

Upon its launch, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is set to be the most affordable 5G offering by Samsung in India. For this, the company is expected to price it under the Rs 50,000 mark.

Here's why Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G may not work

With the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung will be competing against the mid-range 5G offerings from the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, Realme and several other players in the Indian market. Others like Vivo are also set to come up with their 5G offerings in the segment.

It is hence clear to see that the Galaxy S20 FE 5G might not be the most desirable smartphone at its price point once it is out. Even if Samsung manages to price it below Rs 50,000, several other top-notch options can out-compete it easily.

The most recently launched OnePlus 9R, for instance, comes with 5G support. In addition, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, a processor that has the edge over the Exynos mobile platform that Samsung offers in its devices in India. Galaxy S20 FE 5G, hence, might not be your top pick if you are looking to spend as much on a 5G phone.