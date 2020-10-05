Samsung Galaxy S20 FE could launch in India tomorrow: Expected price, specifications

Highlights Samsung might introduce the Galaxy S20 FE in India tomorrow.

The Galaxy S20 FE has a 6.5-inch 1080p Super AMOLED screen and three cameras.

Samsung has not said anything officially on the Galaxy S20 FE launch yet.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is coming to India tomorrow if a new report is to go by. The FE in the name of the smartphone stands for Fan Edition, essentially offering a lot of features for less price. The design of the Galaxy S20 FE is like those on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series phones, but there are some variations in the specifications. But one thing that is still top-class and straight-up borrowed from the expensive counterparts that you get on the Galaxy S20 FE is the 120Hz AMOLED screen. It is premium and probably as good as the one on Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 phones.

The Galaxy S20 FE launched globally a few weeks back, about a month after the Galaxy Note 20 series phones made their debut. Per Gadgets 360 report, Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S20 FE will arrive in India on Tuesday, October 6. It said that only the 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE will launch in India. There is a 5G variant of the smartphone that went official in the global market but, rightly, that is not headed to India, owing to the lack of the necessary infrastructure for 5G connectivity -- although that paucity has not stopped brands such as Realme, Oppo, and Vivo from launching 5G handsets.

Besides, there is going to be a single storage configuration that will see the light of day in India, according to Gadgets 360. Only the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model will hit the stores in India; the remaining two variants -- 6GB, 128GB and 8GB, 256GB -- will not likely make it to the Indian market. The Galaxy S20 FE will arrive in India in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White colourways. Interestingly, there is a sixth colour variant that is available globally but, guess, will not launch in India.

Samsung has not spilled the beans on what the Galaxy S20 FE will cost in India. Although it did say that the price for the phone is going to be "extremely competitive", per the report. The Galaxy S20 FE costs $699 for the 5G model in the US. Basis direct currency conversion, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G should cost around Rs 51,000 in India but we are not getting the 5G version in India. Reportedly, it is going to be a 4G variant that will launch in India, which presumably will cost much less.

For its specifications, the Galaxy S20 FE will come with 6.5-inch 1080p Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 processor and runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0. It has three cameras on the back of the Galaxy S20 FE: a 12-megapixel primary F1.8 sensor OIS support, a 12-megapixel secondary F2.2 sensor with an ultrawide-angle lens with 123-megapixel field-of-view (FoV), and a third 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera inside a punch-hole. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 15W fast charging. There is wireless charging available as well.