Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra price in India confirmed, series starts at Rs 66,999

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S20 series price for India has been revealed

The Galaxy S20 will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 66,999

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be sold for Rs 92,999

Barely days after launching the Galaxy S20 series at the company's Unpacked event in the United States, Samsung is now all set to bring the flagship phones to India. The phone maker has announced the pricing for the three devices, with the Galaxy S20 starting in India at Rs 66,999, while the most feature-packed device in the line-up, the Galaxy S20 Ultra announced to retail in the country for Rs 92,999. Snug between these two is the Galaxy S20+ which the company has announced will be available for a starting price of Rs 73,999.

Samsung has also announced pre-booking offers which will see both the Galaxy Buds+ and Samsung Care+ being bundled with the devices for an additional Rs 1,999.

There are also additional operator offers extended by Reliance Jio, and Airtel and Vodafone Idea on the purchase of the device. Jio is offering a double data benefit plan with additional 1-year unlimited services with Jio Rs 4,999 annual plan. The plan will provide 350GB + 350GB high-speed data without any daily capping, plus another year of unlimited on-net voice and 700 GB data.

Airtel is offering double data on the recharge of Rs 298 and Rs 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges for prepaid customers.

Vodafone and Idea are offering the Double Data on recharge of Rs 399 plan with 56 days validity for the first 6 recharges for prepaid customers.

To pre-book the device, buyers can head over to Samsung India's website where the devices are currently listed for pre-bookings which will start from 12PM today.

As for the specs, the three phones sport displays with similar specs, but different sizes. The S20 comes with a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display. The S20+ gets a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra gets the biggest display of the three, as it sports a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display. All three panels support 120hz refresh rate and are HDR10+ certified. For chipset, the S20 phones get an Exynos 990.

Both the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ support hybrid optical zoom of up to 3X and total zoom of 30X. The two phones also share the main cameras in the setup, which include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. However, on the S20+ there's also a ToF camera.

The S20 Ultra on the other hand also gets a quad-camera set-up, but with completely different lenses. The first lens is an ultra-wide 12-megapixel lens sat next to the primary 108-megapixel wide-angle lens. For 100x Space Zoom there's a 48-megapixel lens. Completing the set-up is a ToF lens.