Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip launch: Expected price and specifications

Highlights Samsung is scheduled to launch the Galaxy S20 series at its Unpacked Event 2020.

The phone maker could also launch the Galaxy Z Flip at the event.

There could also be other important announcements, including the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Flip at the event.

Samsung's much-awaited Galaxy S20 series is scheduled to be launched later tonight. The series has long been rumoured to feature three smartphones, with one of them even featuring a mammoth 108-megapixel camera and 16GB of RAM under the hood.

Alongside the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung is also scheduled to launch the Galaxy Z Flip at the Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, California. The device will be the company's second foldable device and will bring with itself a Moto Razr like clamshell design.

Apart from this, the company is also expected to make some other interesting announcements at the event. The event will be live-streamed by Samsung. Here's all you can expect from the company's first major launch event of the year.

Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20: Expected price and specifications

Talking about the biggest device in the list, the S20 Ultra, the leak claims the phone will weigh 221gms. However, it will be majorly because it would sport a massive display that will be 6.9-inches in size.

Under the hood, there will be the Exynos chipset paired with either 512GB or 128GB storage options. While RAM hasn't been announced, the S20 Ultra is expected to get up to 16GB of RAM. Apart from this, there will be a beefy 5,000 mAh battery. The highlight of the device is expected to be the 108-megapixel primary camera.

The Galaxy S20+ won't have some of the bells and whistles of the S20 Ultra, however, the phone will still get some impressive hardware. The device will feature a 6.7-inch display with the same resolution, refresh rate, and design we saw in the model above. The camera set-up on the S20+ will be a three-lens one with a primary 12-megapixel lens.

On the Galaxy S20, there will be a 6.2-inch panel which will bring the same features as we saw on the device above. The phone will again be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 990 chipset paired to a 4000mAh pack.

As for the price, it is the Galaxy S20 Ultra whose price has already been leaked. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is said to start at $1349 for 128GB variant, while the S20 Ultra 5G 512GB will cost $1549. The device is tipped to come in three colours: Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Expected price and specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is said to be the company's second foldable device and is expected to bring with it a clamshell design along the lines of the Moto Razr. For specs, it is reported to get a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, 256GB of onboard storage, One UI 2.1, 3300mAH or 3500mAH Battery and be made available in Black and Purple colours.

As for the price, the device is being said to be priced between $860 and $1,295, making it more affordable than the Moto Z Flip and also bring it in line with other premium flagships in the market.