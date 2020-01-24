Samsung Galaxy S20 images, price leak ahead of February 11 launch

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S20 renders have leaked online

The Galaxy S20 series is set to be launched on February 11

The Galaxy S20 pricing details have also leaked ahead of launch

As we near the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series of smartphones, rumours and leaks about the device have started to come in thick and fast. The latest being a new set of official renders of the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The renders again come courtesy of trusted tipster, Ishan Agarwal, who has partnered with 91Mobiles to get these images to the world. The big news is that the leaked renders hint at the two of the three phones giving curved displays a miss this year.

As is visible from the renders, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ appear to have given the use of 3D curved glass a miss and instead appear to be using 2.5D glass. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, however, appears to have retained the curve along the long edges of the display.

The images show the Samsung Galaxy S20 in a colour which the report calls Cloud Blue. This colour has also been hinted at in the past when the full list of Samsung official cases leaked. The renders also hint at Samsung possibly using a matte finish on the devices.

The renders also show that Samsung has decided to do away with the Bixby button, while the Galaxy S20+ brings four cameras on the back.

(1/3) Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra Official Renders are here! Starting with Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, it will start at 1349 for 128GB variant. S20 Ultra 5G 512GB will cost 1549. Colours: Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black.

LINK: https://t.co/Ldbj2LH0A0pic.twitter.com/ZX3W74WxWq Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 23, 2020

However, the revelations around the S20 Ultra are more interesting. The device has been shown to sport a periscope camera on the back which again bears the Space Zoom 100X badge. As per reports, this one is going to be a 108-megapixel camera sensor which can do up to 100X hybrid zoom.

Talking about the S20 Ultra, the leak claims the phone will be quite hefty at 221gms. However, it will be because it would sport a massive 6.9-inch display that would support 1440x3200 resolution. The panel would support 120Hz refresh rate, but it will only be enabled if you switch to the lower 1080x2400.

Under the hood there will be the Exynos chipset paired with either 512GB or 128GB storage options. While the amount of RAM hasn't been announced, the S20 Ultra is expected to get up to 16GBs of it. Apart from this, there will be a beefy 5,000 mAh battery.

The rear camera module will feature a 108-megapixel main lens sat next to a 48-megapixel telephoto, a 12 MP ultrawide, and a ToF lens. Interestingly, the primary lens would also be capable of 10x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom from this setup.