Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: Tips and tricks to improve the phone's battery life

Highlights The Galaxy S20 Plus is available at a price of Rs 73,999

The smartphone comes with a 4500mAh battery pack

It also gets a number of nifty power saving features

It has been over a month since the launch of the Galaxy S20 at the company's unpacked event in the United States. Shortly after, the phone was announced for sale in India, with buyers in the country also becoming one of the first in the world to get their hands on the smartphone.

The S20 series features three new devices -- Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Of the three, it's the Galaxy S20 Ultra which is the true flagship from Samsung for the year. However, start retail at Rs 92,999, the device may not be for everyone.

The Galaxy S20 Plus, on the other hand, is available at a price of Rs 73,999 and as such appears to be more accessible for buyers. Apart from a few differences, the Galaxy S20 Plus brings pretty much the same specs as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and as such promises similar performance.

But one of the key differences between the two devices is the presence of a slightly smaller battery pack on the S20 Plus when compared to the mammoth 5000mAh pack found on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This crucially sees the S20 Plus lag a little behind its elder sibling when it comes to battery performance.

But, fret not. There are a number of tricks you can employ to ensure your Galaxy S20 Plus can go on for hours and hours without its battery dying on you.

Use the Power Modes

One of the best ways to improve your Galaxy S20 Plus' battery life is to effectively use the various power modes. Open Settings > Device care > Battery > Power mode. From here you can move down from the High-Performance Mode to the Optimized to strike a fine balance between performance gains and power saving.

However, OneUI 2.1 also provides you with more aggressive Medium or Maximum power saving modes, with the latter shutting down several of the UI's functions, and restricting the usability of the phone in favour of exponentially increasing the phone's battery life.

Put unnecessary apps to sleep



Another simple trick that can be used to improve the phone's battery life is to put unnecessary apps to sleep that keep on running in the background eating away at your battery life. For this, Samsung provides software features built into the One UI 2.1 which allows the user to monitor which apps they use frequently and which rarely.

As such, one can find the apps that they use rarely and put them to sleep. This stops them from running in the background and eating away at your phone's battery life. For this, head to Settings > Device care > Battery > Battery usage and figure out which of these apps you'd like to put to sleep.

Adjust refresh rate and resolution

The Galaxy S20 Plus brings with itself, a 6.7-inch display which also brings with itself some impressive features such as high refresh rate at 120Hz and support for up to WQHD+ resolutions. While the two features greatly enhance the user experience of the device, they do, however, also prove to be a great draw on the battery of the device.

But there's an easy way to fix this. While Samsung itself doesn't allow the phone to run the high refresh rate and WQHD+ resolution together, users can further improve battery life by not only bringing down the refresh rate, but also the resolution to Full HD+.