Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets new update for improved camera performance

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S20 series is receiving a new update to improve camera performance

The update is currently being rolled out to users in South Korea

The update fixes issues with the autofocus and adds some new functionality

Despite facing difficult operating conditions, Samsung has done rather well with its smartphone business this year. The phone maker launched a number of new phones in the first few months of the year and then made sure it released regular updates for them to ensure they stay ahead of the curve in terms of features and performance.

The latest in the list is the Galaxy S20 series which has now gotten a new update that promises to improve the camera performance of the phones -- especially the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The information comes courtesy of SamMobile, which claims Samsung is now rolling out this new update which brings a few camera improvements.

The update is said to arrive as version G98xxXXU2ATE6 and is the second for the Galaxy S20 series this month. Earlier, the company had rolled out an update with the latest security patch. However, this update brings fixes and improvements to the photography department.

Currently, the update is said to be rolling out for Snapdragon models in Korea and is expected to be made available to Exynos and Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S20 series phones in the coming days.

The update brings faster autofocus, to the S20 phone, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is getting a dedicated Close-Up Zoom function. The Night mode is also getting some tweaks to improve its performance on the three phones.

Of the three Galaxy S20 series of phones, it is definitely the Galaxy S20 Ultra which is the real flagship. Among the major highlights of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is its massive display. The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with the biggest display on a Galaxy S series device to date as it sports a massive display that's 6.9-inches in size. The display also supports a maximum resolution of 1440x3200 pixels and the Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen also boasts of a native 20:9 aspect ratio and a centered punch-hole.

But the Galaxy S20 Ultra's display isn't only the biggest ever for a Galaxy S series phone, it is also the fastest. The Galaxy S20 Ultra's panel is rated to refresh at high speeds that haven't been seen on Samsung smartphones before. This is because the phone supports 120Hz refresh rate. This also makes it one of the fastest panels in the market, fit to take the challenge from flagships from other phone makers.