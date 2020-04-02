Samsung Galaxy S20 series starts receiving new OTA update with camera upgrades and April security patch

Highlights Samsung has started rolling out a new update for its S20 smartphones

The new software update brings camera improvements to the S20

The update also brings up the phones to the April security patch

Over the last few months, Samsung has been quite proactive in rolling out updates for its smartphones -- especially its devices from the flagship Galaxy S series of phones. The company has listened to the users and quickly brought updates to fix issues with its expensive flagships.

Continuing the trend, the company has now started rolling out a new update for its Galaxy S20 series of devices. The update not only includes the April 2020 security patch but also major fixes for camera performance too. For now, the update is rolling out to users in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with Korean units set to receive it very soon.

According to reports, the update is a large one and is 432MB in size. The over-the-air update focuses on camera improvements and also brings April's Android security patch.

Of the three S20 series phones, it the S20 Ultra that should benefit the most from the update, To remind our readers, the S20 Ultra gets a quad-camera set-up with the first lens being an ultra-wide 12-megapixel lens sat next to the primary 108-megapixel wide-angle lens. For 100x Space Zoom there's a 48-megapixel lens. Completing the set-up is a ToF lens. For selfies, the S20 Ultra gets a massive 40-megapixel lens.

Apart from this, the Galaxy S20 Ultra also gets the biggest display of the three phones, as it sports a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display. It supports a 120hz refresh rate and is HDR10+ certified. There's also a 5000mAh battery pack with support for up to 45W fast charging to keep the phone ticking.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S20 Ultra also gets the fastest chipset available to the company right now. Depending on the region of purchase, the phone either brings a 5G enabled Snapdragon 865 or a 4G modem totting Exynos 990 chipset -- in India, it's the latter.