Samsung Galaxy S20 series tipped to bring 120Hz refresh at QHD+ resolution via software update

Highlights Samsung could enable 120Hz refresh rate for QHD+ resolutions on Galaxy S20 phones

The feature would be enabled via a firmware update

The Galaxy S20 series phones will support the feature

The last few months have seen phone makers equip their smartphones with ultra-fast displays that refresh even at high speeds of 120Hz. Only a few days ago Samsung also launched its new flagships, the Galaxy S20 series of phones that come with panels supporting up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

However, it was revealed that the two phones did only sport this high refresh rates at 1080p resolution, instead of supporting it at higher QHD+ resolution. But that could be set to change in the coming months.

It appears the hardware onboard supports the refresh rate at high resolutions, but for now, it has been disabled because of the lack of software support. But now, Samsung is changing its mind and will be bringing the 120Hz refresh to the QHD+ resolution via a firmware update.

This rumour comes courtesy of a leaked screenshot of an S20 phone running a new firmware version that's seen refreshing the display at 120Hz QHD+. There are reports, however, that say the refresh rate will drop to 60Hz when the battery temperature passes 42 degrees or the battery charge drops down to 55.

There are also suggestions that the high refresh rate won't be available in apps like Google Maps and the Stock camera, with other apps also being adjusted dynamically when it comes to refresh rates. This appears to be in order to ensure improved battery life and user experience.

For now, there's no set date on the release of the update, or even an official word from the company informing that the high refresh rate will indeed be coming to QHD+ resolutions on the phone. However, the expectation is that it will be released in the next 2-3 months.

To remind our users, the three phones sport displays with similar specs, but different sizes. The S20 comes with a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display. The S20+ gets a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display. The Galaxy S20 Ultra gets the biggest display of the three, as it sports a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display.