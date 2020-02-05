Samsung Galaxy S20 spotted on company's website, design and price leaked again

Highlights Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S20 series on February 12, 2020.

It's no secret that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S20 series of phones next week at its Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 12. The series is tipped to bring with it three new phones, the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra.

And ahead of their launch, Samsung appears to have accidentally listed them on its US website, confirming the S20 name for the series. The leak shows the phones clad in cases, thereby also revealing the design of the phone.

The images were first spotted by WinFuture which posted them on its website. The images confirm key details, including the fact that the series will be called Galaxy S20 instead of S11, and would bring phones bearing a hole-punch selfie camera, and a tall camera bump.

Apart from this, noted tipster Jon Prosser has also leaked the pricing of the Galaxy 20 series phones in the US. The leak coming courtesy of a source within Verizon, which claims the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will start from $999, $1,199 and $1,399 respectively.

Uh...



A source within Verizon just confirmed these prices with me.



Official Galaxy S20 prices for Verizon US:



S20 - $999

S20+ - $1,199

S20 Ultra - $1,399



Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 4, 2020

Interestingly, these prices are in line with previous leaks that we've read before.

As for the phones, the three are tipped to be beasts when it comes to the hardware. However, it's the S20 Ultra that will sport the most high-end specs of the three.

As per the leaks, the S20 Ultra will be quite hefty at 221gms in weight. However, it will be majorly because it would sport a massive display that will be 6.9-inches in size. The display would support 1440x3200 resolution and the Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen will boast of a native 20:9 aspect ratio and a centered punch-hole.

Reports suggest that the panel on the Galaxy S20 Ultra could also support 120Hz refresh rate. This would make it one of the fastest panels in the market when the phone is launched. However, this ultra fast refresh rate would only be available to users if they switch to the lower resolution of 1080x2400.

Under the hood there will be the Exynos chipset paired with either 512GB or 128GB storage options. While RAM hasn't been announced, the S20 Ultra is expected to get up to 16GB of RAM -- the most on a smartphone till now.

However, it will be the rear cameras that could be the big highlight of the device. The rear camera module will feature a 108-megapixel main lens sat next to a 48-megapixel telephoto, a 12 MP ultrawide, and a ToF lens. Interestingly, the primary lens would also be capable of 10x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom from this setup.