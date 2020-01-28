Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 108MP camera to 120Hz screen, 5 features that can help it beat iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra could bring a 108-megapixel camera

The S20 Ultra could feature a 6.9-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate

It could also bring with it 16GB of RAM

Samsung is scheduled to host its Unpacked event in San Francisco next month. The event is scheduled to be held on the 11 of the month and is expected to see the company launch a number of new smartphones.

Of these, three devices are said to be from the Galaxy S20 series, while one could be an all new Galaxy Flip smartphone. The Galaxy S20 series has long been rumoured to feature three smartphones, with one of them even bringing a mammoth 108-megapixel camera and 16GB of RAM under the hood.

This will be the Galaxy S20 Ultra which will also offer a version with 16GB of RAM alongside the standard 12GB model. Both variants will be made available with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB internal storage options.

Here are five features of the Galaxy S20 Ultra that could blow away the competition.

Big display

As per the leaks, the S20 Ultra will be quite hefty at 221gms in weight. However, it will be majorly because it would sport a massive display that will be 6.9-inches in size. The display would support 1440x3200 resolution and the Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen will boast of a native 20:9 aspect ratio and a centered punch-hole.

120Hz refresh rate

Reports suggest that the panel on the Galaxy S20 Ultra could also support 120Hz refresh rate. This would make it one of the fastest panels in the market when the phone is launched. However, this ultra fast refresh rate would only be available to users if they switch to the lower resolution of 1080x2400.

At higher resolutions, the phone would only support 60Hz refresh rate.

First phone with 16GB of RAM?

Under the hood there will be the Exynos chipset paired with either 512GB or 128GB storage options. While RAM hasn't been announced, the S20 Ultra is expected to get up to 16GB of RAM -- the most on a smartphone till now.

Massive battery

The phone will also feature the biggest battery on a S series phone till date. While there has been no official confirmation, reports do suggest that the phone will get up to 5000mAh battery to keep the lights on.

108-megapixel camera

The cameras will be the main highlight of the device. The selfie snapper in the centered punch-hole is being tipped to be a 40-megapixel lens supporting 4K 60 fps video.

However, it will be the rear cameras that could be the big highlight of the device. The rear camera module will feature a 108-megapixel main lens sat next to a 48-megapixel telephoto, a 12 MP ultrawide, and a ToF lens. Interestingly, the primary lens would also be capable of 10x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom from this setup.