Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets tested by DxOMark, ranks 6th in camera review

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has been benchmarked by DxOMark

The phone has achieved an overall score of 122 points in the camera test

The S20 Ultra scored 132 points in the photos test

Samsung's latest flagship, the 108-megapixel lens totting Galaxy S20 Ultra has finally been tested by DxOMark, and it's not great news for the company. The benchmarking portal has posted a full review of the device's camera with the Galaxy S20 Ultra scoring an overall 122 points in its test.

While a good result, it pales in comparison to the competition. This is because the result only sees the phone rank 6th in the overall list, with the likes of Huawei P40 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+ finishing above it.

The breakdown of the score shows that the phone did really well in the photos benchmark scoring 132 points. However, the overall score was brought down because of the phone's video performance that only saw it get 102 points in the department.

Interestingly, despite the low ranking, DxOMark has praised the phone for its ability to capture lively colors and wide dynamic range. It also said the phone's cameras are one of the best at noise control with the ultrawide camera of the phone being termed class-leading by DxOMark.

The only real issue that the benchmark appeared to have with the phone's cameras is that it did perform as well as expected in autofocus performance in low light, which DxOMark argued was slower than the competition.

To remind our readers, among the major highlights of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is its massive display. The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with the biggest display on a Galaxy S series device to date, as it sports a massive display that's 6.9-inches in size. The display also supports a maximum resolution of 1440x3200 pixels and the Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen also boasts of a native 20:9 aspect ratio and a centered punch-hole.

But the Galaxy S20 Ultra's display isn't only the biggest ever for a Galaxy S series phone, it is also the fastest. The Galaxy S20 Ultra's panel is rated to refresh at high speeds that haven't been seen on Samsung smartphones before.

This is because the phone supports 120Hz refresh rate. This also makes it one of the fastest panels in the market, fit to take the challenge from flagships from other phone makers.

The cameras are also a major highlight of the device. The selfie snapper in the centered punch-hole is a 40-megapixel lens supporting 4K 60 fps video.

However, it is the rear camera set-up that truly sets the phone apart from the crowd. The phone's rear module features a 108-megapixel primary lens sat next to a 48-megapixel telephoto, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a ToF lens. Interestingly, the telephoto lens is capable of up to 100x digital zoom.