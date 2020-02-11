Samsung Galaxy S20 video leaked hours ahead of launch, reveals design of all three phones

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones are all set to be launched

The Galaxy S20 series will be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Buds+

The flagship of the series is tipped to be the S20 Ultra with a 108MP primary camera

Samsung is all set to launch its new flagships, the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones, at its Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco. And barely hours ahead of their launch, the three phones have been leaked in what appears to be one of the lineup's official marketing videos.

Although not the first look at the device, the new leaked video is surely a clear look at Samsung's flagships for the coming few months. The video reveals what appears to be the design of the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra.

Considering we've already encountered a number of leaks about the device, the new video doesn't really reveal anything interesting. Yet, it's interesting nonetheless.

Talking about the flagship of the line-up, the S20 Ultra could sport a massive display that will be 6.9-inches in size. The display would support 1440x3200 resolution and the Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen will boast of a native 20:9 aspect ratio and a centered punch-hole.

Reports suggest that the panel on the Galaxy S20 Ultra could also support 120Hz refresh rate. This would make it one of the fastest panels in the market when the phone is launched. However, this ultra fast refresh rate would only be available to users if they switch to the lower resolution of 1080x2400.

Under the hood there will be the Exynos chipset paired with either 512GB or 128GB storage options. While RAM hasn't been announced, the S20 Ultra is expected to get up to 16GB of RAM -- the most on a smartphone till now.

The phone will also feature the biggest battery on a S series phone till date. While there has been no official confirmation, reports do suggest that the phone will get up to 5000mAh battery to keep the lights on.

Apart from the three, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip at the launch event tonight. The smartphone will be the company's second foldable device, and is said to bring with it a 6.7-inch display totting clamshell design.

Alongside these, the company is also tipped to launch the Galaxy Buds+. These will be the successor to the Galaxy Buds from last year. Although they will sport a similar design, the feature set on the Buds+ will be slightly different.