Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21: All key specs and features you need to know

Highlights Samsung is set to launch Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ phones.

The Galaxy S21 is expected to get a 4000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S21+ is said to get a triple lens set-up.

Samsung has been teasing its Galaxy S21 series phones for a while now, with leaks and rumours about the phone also keeping the series in the headlines over the last few weeks. As part of the series, Samsung is set to launch three new phones, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra and then the more modest Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ smartphones.

The Galaxy S21 series is set for a global launch at 8:30pm IST with the company also scheduling a separate announcement ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event where it is expected to make some India centric announcements about the series.

While of the three the Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely emerging to be the most talked-about device, the Galaxy S21+ and the vanilla Galaxy S21 are also giving birth to a lot of conversation. Here's all we know about the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 ahead of the launch.

Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21: Expected specifications

Over the last few weeks, a number of leaks have revealed key information about the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ phones. These leaks coming courtesy of tipster Evan Blass and multiple other sources claim to reveal the design, features and other key specifications of the two smartphones.

Leaked renders have shown the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will be made available in several colours at the time of launch. These exhaustive leaks suggest the Galaxy S21 will be the smaller of the two phones as it is tipped to get a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Display with a pixel density of 421ppi. The Galaxy S21+ is said to be bigger and is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch size panel working at a lower pixel density of 394ppi.

Both these phones are tipped to come with a sheet of Gorilla Glass Victus at the front for protection. This will also be carried forward to the back on the Galaxy S21+ as it is expected to flaunt glass at the back. The Galaxy S21 will, however, get plastic at the back so there will be no need of this glass sheet.

The two will share the same chipset, with the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ both tipped to get the Exynos 2100 SoC chipset in the global variants while the US variants are tipped to get the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The former is the company's new flagship chipset built using a 5nm process and claimed to provide better performance than the flagship Snapdragon chipset. But in all fairness, that's a false claim Samsung makes pretty much every year so it will be interesting to see if it can finally live up to it this time around.

For cameras, the Galaxy S21 and S21+ are tipped to share the camera hardware with the two devices rumoured to bring with themselves a triple rear camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel sensor sat next to a secondary 12-megapixel lens and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy S21+ is tipped to get a bigger battery pack, with the phone set to get a 4800mAh battery and support for 25W fast wired charging and 15W fast wireless charging. The Galaxy 21 is also tipped to get a big battery with the phone reported to come with a 4000mAh battery pack.