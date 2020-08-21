Samsung Galaxy S21+ leaked already, tipped to feature 4600mAh battery and 60W fast charging

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S21+ has been leaked online.

The Galaxy S21 could get 60W fast charging support.

Galaxy S21 may feature a 4600mAh battery under the hood.

It has only been a few weeks since Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 20 series of phones. The device was launched alongside a few others at the company's Unpacked 2020 event. And now, we already have information on the company's next flagship, the Galaxy S21.

The phone has been spotted in a leak, which has revealed some key details about the device. The latest leaked information reveals that the battery capacity of the Galaxy S21+ model "EB-BG996ABY" which hints at the device getting a 4,660mAh battery pack.

Apart from this, it has also been revealed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will bring a 108-megapixel primary camera which could be an upgraded version of the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 camera sensor. Apart from this, there are reports that suggest the phone could get Samsung's own Exynos 1000 SoC, made using a 5nm process. The chipset is expected to be as good, if not better than Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 875 chipset.

Reports suggest the phone will also not house a ToF sensor. This it will have in common with the Galaxy Note 20 which also skipped on this sensor. The device is also said to house Qualcomm's new in-display fingerprint sensor that is said to be 17 times bigger than the one found on the Galaxy S20 and it will also be much faster in use. There will also be fast charging support with the device, with the phone expected to support 60W fast charging.

Apart from this, there is nothing else that's known about the device at the moment. But that's expected to change in the coming weeks, with more leaks and rumours sure to reveal even greater details about the Galaxy S2 series of smartphones.