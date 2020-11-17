Samsung Galaxy S21+ listed on Geekbench, key specifications revealed

Highlights Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy S21 series in January 2021.

The Galaxy S21 series will get three new phones.

The Galaxy S21+ has appeared on Geekbench.

Samsung is widely tipped to be working on its new flagship Galaxy S21 series of smartphones which reports suggest could be launched as early as January 21 next year. In the lead up to that date, the phones have been leaked a number of times, and now the Galaxy S21+ has even made an appearance on the benchmarking website, Geekbench.

This listing reveals some interesting details about the phone which has been listed with model number SM-G996. The listing reveals that the phone will come with the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and running Android 11. This helps the phone 1,120 in single-core and 3,319 in multi-core benchmark tests.

Apart from this, the listing doesn't reveal much. However, we do know a lot about the device and its siblings from the leaks that have already come in. As per reports, Samsung will launch two more devices alongside the Galaxy S21+. These will be called the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra. Of the three, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the most powerful. While it sports the same Snapdragon 875 SoC, it is also tipped to come with two telephoto cameras. Reports say one of them will get a 3X 1/2.8" 10-megapixel 1.22m dual-pixel phase-detection autofocus lens, while the other would be a 10X 1/2.8" 10-megapixel 1.22m dual-pixel phase-detection autofocus lens.

Leaks have also claimed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will use an updated 108-megapixel HM3 sensor, which according to reports will capture 12 per cent more light than before. Previously, we've also seen other information about the devices leak online. Reports in the past have said the Galaxy S21 Ultra's screen will be between 6.7 and 6.9-inches and the phone will measure roughly 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm. This in contrast will be much bigger than the rumoured 6.7 and 6.7-inch displays of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+.

But before you get too excited, it would be prudent to remember that all this information is courtesy of leaks and speculations for now. But since the device is expected to be launched sometime in January 2021, the earliest release for a Samsung Galaxy S series phone -- we could see the company itself reveal some information about the phones in the days and weeks to come. Till then, you can follow this space for all the latest on Samsung's Galaxy S21 series.