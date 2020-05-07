Samsung Galaxy S21 camera specs leak, tipped to feature a 150MP penta camera set-up

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S21 could come with a 150-megapixel primary lens

The phone is tipped to feature a penta camera set-up

There could also be an in-display camera on the front

Despite having launched the Galaxy S20 only a few months back, and not even being close to getting the Galaxy Note 20 out of the way, South Korean tech major Samsung has already started making grand plans for its next year's flagship series, the Galaxy S21.

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung is planning major upgrades for the Galaxy S21 phones, with the biggest upgrades being reserved for the camera setup of the next-generation flagship. The upgrades are reported to be for fixing issues faced by the Galaxy S20 Ultra devices. The company is reportedly planning to do away with the laser autofocus, and instead go all in for Optical Image Stabilisation.

Currently, Samsung is still in the process of deciding on how to go about this, and as such is testing two models, of which one has OIS for the main, telephoto and selfie cameras, while other has OIS for main, telephotos and wide-angle cameras.

The report also talks about the specifications of the camera set-up, with the phone expected to get a 150-megapixel main sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor sat next to a 12-megapixel macro sensor.

Upgrades will also be seen on the front camera of the device, with the company reportedly planning to introduce an in-display selfie camera in the Galaxy S21. Interestingly, for the front also Samsung is two configurations, with one of them being a 48-megapixel sensor while the other a more modest 12-megapixel sensor, but with OIS.

But a word of caution before we get too excited. The contents of the new report still fall firmly under the realm of speculation, rather than being actual leaks. And it may remain so until the company has finally launched the Galaxy Note 20 in a few month's time. It is only after that we can expect some concrete information about the Galaxy S21 to start emerging on the web. So till then, it'll be prudent to take information such as the one shared in this report with a pinch of salt.