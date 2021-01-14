Samsung Galaxy S21 phones launched, Ultra is for Rs 1,05,999 while other 2 cheaper

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has been launched.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ have also been launched.

The Galaxy S21 series phones come with the Exynos 2100 SoC.

After all the leaks and rumours, Samsung has finally launched its Galaxy S21 series of smartphones. Under the series, Samsung has launched three new phones, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Alongside the phones, the company also launched two other products, the Galaxy Buds Pro -- its new TWS earbuds -- and the Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker.

The Galaxy S21 comes as Samsung's latest flagships, which bring premium price tags and unappealing designs. On paper, the three phones flaunt some above par hardware, but much like other Samsung phones in the past, their performance would need to be evaluated in real-world scenarios.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Price

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S21 will start retail at $799. The Galaxy S21+ will be made available for purchase at $999. Of the three, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the most expensive and will be available for $1,199. In India, pricingh starts at Rs 69,999 for the Galaxy S21 and goes up to Rs 1,05,999 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S21+ will be made available for Rs 81,999. In India, the phones will go on pre-orders in a few hours from now.

Apart from these, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds Pro at $199. The SmartTags has been launched at $30. The S Pen has been announced in two S Pen and S Pen Pro models. This is a separate accessory that has been launched at a starting price of $40.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Specifications

As for the specs, the Galaxy S21 comes with the smallest display of the three phones -- a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Display with a pixel density of 421ppi. There's no fast refresh here, but the panel does house a punch-hole for the front camera.

The Galaxy S21+ is slightly bigger and comes with a 6.7-inch size panel working at a lower pixel density of 394ppi. There's no support for a fast refresh rate here also. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is bigger than the other two and brings with it a 6.8-inch Infinity-O display with a 515ppi pixel density. The Galaxy S21 Ultra's display also supports the Galaxy Note series' S Pen.

Of the three, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the biggest, and in pictures, it looks too heavy when compared to competing phones. Apart from this, the Galaxy S21 Ultra also appears to be thicker than the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

All three phones get the Exynos 2100 chipset in India under the hood. In the US, the phone gets the Snapdragon 888 chipset. For cameras, the Galaxy S21 and S21+ get a triple rear camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel sensor sat next to a secondary 12-megapixel lens and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra has been announced to get a quad-camera set-up, with the phone getting a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary lens, and two other 10-megapixel lenses. For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ get 10-megapixel selfie cameras while the Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

Keeping the lights on the Galaxy S21 is a 4000mAh battery while the Galaxy S21 is kept alive using a 4800mAh battery pack. The S21 Ultra gets the biggest battery of the three, with the phone getting a 5000mAh pack. All three phones support 25W fast wired charging and also 15W wireless charging.

Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag

The Galaxy Buds Pro are the company's latest earbud, which comes with an 11-millimeter woofer and a 6.5-millimeter tweeter. This, the company claims will help it offer "Samsung's best audio experience yet a dynamic, balanced sound."

The Galaxy Buds Pro also brings ANC claimed to reduce the background noise by up to 99 percent. Galaxy Buds Pro have been launched in three colors: timeless Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, and an incredible Phantom Violet. They will be available in select markets starting from January 15.

Alongside the Galaxy Buds Pro, the phone maker also launched the Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker. The Galaxy SmartTag is essentially a Tile tracker that works over Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). It can be paired with a smartphone using Samsung's SmartThings app, where we can view the location of the device on a map.