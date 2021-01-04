Samsung Galaxy S21 series confirmed for January 14 launch at Unpacked 2021 event

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been confirmed for launch.

The series will launch on January 14 at the company's Unpacked 2021 event.

The series is set to get three new phones with itself.

After weeks of leaks and teasers, Samsung has finally announced the launch date for its upcoming Galaxy S21 series of smartphones. The company has announced that it plans to launch three new smartphones, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the date.

The company has already started sending out invites for a virtual launch of the series and has confirmed that the Galaxy S21 series will be launching on January 14 at the company's 'Galaxy Unpacked 2021' event. The event will see the launch of the new flagships at 10:00 AM EST (8:30 PM IST). OnePlus has announced that the users can watch the live stream on Samsung.com.



Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra have been leaked by the known tipster, Evan Blass. The leaked images show the Galaxy S21 to come in Black, Pink, Violet, and Phantom White colours. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus look almost identical in design with centered punch hole displays and triple rear cameras at the back. However, they are reported to differ in size and the type of material used for the back panel, with the Galaxy S21 using a polycarbonate back while the Galaxy S21 Plus is said to come with a glass back.

As for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it is said to come in two colors such as the Phantom Silver and Phantom Black. The phone is also shown to come with a flat display unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The new leak reveals that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch Infinity-O AMOLED screen at the front and a glass rear.

Reports suggest the new S21 Ultra will also come with the S Pen which was previously only seen on the Galaxy Note series. However, now the Galaxy S21 Ultra will become the first S-series handset to get support for it.

In terms of specifications, previous leaks have suggested that the S21 Ultra will come with a curved WQHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with additional support for the S Pen. On the other hand, the other two devices will include a flat FHD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a regular 120Hz refresh rate. All three phones are expected to get the Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipsets and run the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 operating system.