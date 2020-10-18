Samsung Galaxy S30 complete design leaked, tipped for January 2021 launch

Highlights Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S30 series has leaked online.

The design of the Galaxy S30 has been revealed in Cad-based renders.

The Galaxy S30 is tipped for a January 2021 launch.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 earlier in the year, and now we already have information coming in about its successor, the Galaxy S30. After leaks emerged last week of the phone entering mass-production, a new report has emerged which claims to reveal in full the upcoming device.

The leak comes courtesy of tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) who has revealed the design of the Galaxy S30 on his Voice page. Hemmerstoffer published CAD renders of the S30 with a 6.2-inch display, hole-punch selfie camera and slimmer bezels than what we had seen on the Galaxy S20.

At the back of the Galaxy S30, there appears to be a new camera module that extends from the phone's outer frame. OnLeaks claims the phone's dimensions are 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9m. If this is indeed true, it would mean the S30 will be slightly wider than the S20. The report also claims the Galaxy S30 could launch earlier than usual, as the phone is set to arrive in January 2021. This would interestingly be the earliest release for a Samsung Galaxy S flagship.

The phone is expected to be launched in three models, including a top-end S30 Ultra featuring an S Pen stylus and new camera capabilities.

Interestingly, it will also be the first time that Samsung launches a new Galaxy device so close to Apple's flagship iPhones. With barely months between them, a January launch for the Galaxy S30 could essentially make choosing between the two a more difficult exercise and could tip a lot of undecided buyers in Samsung's favour.

It would also give it a good headstart over competing flagships from other phone makers which will start to launch a month or two after the now rumoured January launch for Samsung Galaxy S series.

Apart from this, Samsung is also said to be working on a new pair of TWS earphones. They're apparently called the Galaxy Buds 2 and will be a sequel to the original Galaxy Buds launched in 2019. There's little known about their features, but are excepted to improve on sound and water resistance.

Reports also suggest that the Galaxy S30 series will comprise three models that will be available in gray, pink, violet, white, and silver colors. The Galaxy Buds 2 will come matching the Galaxy S30 in some of these colours black, silver, and violet.