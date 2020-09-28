Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 launched in India

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 brings 10.4-inch display.

Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy Tab A7 in India. The Galaxy Tab A7 has been launched with a range of features and impressive hardware, with the most interesting thing about it being the tablet's immersive 10.4-inch WUXGA+ screen.

The company has announced new pre-booking offers for the device, with Galaxy Tab A7 available in three colours Dark Gray, Silver, and Gold. The Tab comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with up to 1TB microSD card support. It is available in two models, with the LTE model priced at Rs 21,999 while the Wi-Fi model is priced at Rs 17,999. As of now, consumers can pre-book Galaxy Tab A7 via Samsung.com, select retail stores and leading online portals.

On pre-booking Galaxy Tab A7, consumers can get the Keyboard Cover at a special price of Rs 1875 and an additional cashback up to Rs 2,000 when paying with ICICI credit and debit cards.

The Tab A7 comes with a wide and immersive display that's 10.4-inches in size. The tablet is lightweight and flaunts a compact form factor with 7mm thickness. The Tab A7 also offers Dolby Atmos surround sound for the "ultimate audio experience."

Underneath the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, while the tablet draws its energy from a 7040mAh battery pack with support for adaptive fast charging. The Tab A7 also brings support for features such as Auto HotSpot and Quick Share to enhance multi-device experience.